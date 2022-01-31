Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of HYQ opened at €384.00 ($436.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €368.20 ($418.41) and a 12-month high of €618.00 ($702.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €482.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €521.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.40.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

