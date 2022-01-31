Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,535 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

