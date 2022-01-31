Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.