Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,235 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $43.98 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

