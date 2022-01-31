Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $644.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.72. The company has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.