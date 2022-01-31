IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBIBF. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $$10.51 during trading hours on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

