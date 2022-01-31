ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $17.17 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ICHI has a market cap of $71.74 million and $658,735.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $17.17 or 0.00046468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,721 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

