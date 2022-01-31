IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.78. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.