IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $780.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.20 million and the highest is $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $18.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

