Idle Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Idle has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $85,848.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,742,875 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

