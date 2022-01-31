Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 206.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

