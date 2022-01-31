Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Update

Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 174,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,407. Industrial Human Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital Inc is based in Miami, Florida.

