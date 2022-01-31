Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,459. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
