Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,459. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

