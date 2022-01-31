Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,094,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INVZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,733. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

