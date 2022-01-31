Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report sales of $76.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.98 million, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $380.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,916. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $675.13 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 335.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inogen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Inogen by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

