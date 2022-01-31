Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $10,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

