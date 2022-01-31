Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,000,343.04 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

