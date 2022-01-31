Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $96,375.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Misha Lozovik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Misha Lozovik acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.