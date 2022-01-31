Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.