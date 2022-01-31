Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $43,335.60 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.66.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

