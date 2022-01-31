Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($80,140.31).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,308.69).

On Thursday, January 13th, Max Royde purchased 200,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($342,687.53).

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,815.43).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde acquired 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($41,049.11).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,078.25).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,308.69).

IQG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.78). 22,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,445. The firm has a market cap of £75.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 95.08 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.86).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

