Insider Buying: JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Buys £10,680 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,409.07).

LON:JMI opened at GBX 351 ($4.74) on Monday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 387. The company has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

