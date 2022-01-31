Insider Buying: JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Buys £10,680 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,409.07).
LON:JMI opened at GBX 351 ($4.74) on Monday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 387. The company has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
