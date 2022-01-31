Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$588,771.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.98. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.