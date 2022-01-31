Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $295,688.64 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

NYSE DK opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

