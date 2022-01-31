Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider Sells $135,250.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

