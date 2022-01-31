Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $806,617.36 and approximately $14,774.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,531,161 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

