Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Intel by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

