Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Intel by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

