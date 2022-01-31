Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

