Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,095,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

