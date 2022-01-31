Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fastenal (FAST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST):

1/20/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $64.00.

1/20/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00.

1/14/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

