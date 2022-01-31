ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IACC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $17,658,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at $13,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $9,866,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $7,834,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $5,886,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

