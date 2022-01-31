IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $138.85 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

