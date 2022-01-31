Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ipsen stock remained flat at $$24.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Several brokerages have commented on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

