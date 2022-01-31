iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

