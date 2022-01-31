iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of iRobot worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

