iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

