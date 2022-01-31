iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,995 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

