iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $27.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

