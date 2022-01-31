iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 290,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 395,332 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.