iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

