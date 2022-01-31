iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Arvest Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.18 and a 200 day moving average of $454.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.70 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

