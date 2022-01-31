Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $188.00 at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

