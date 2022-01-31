Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.