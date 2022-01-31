Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.58 ($184.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €147.56 ($167.68) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €163.93 and its 200-day moving average is €153.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.