Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.60 ($101.82).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.97 and its 200 day moving average is €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

