Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates SEK 235 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

