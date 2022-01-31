Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

