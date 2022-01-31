Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Revlon, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revlon in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Revlon stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.75. Revlon has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

