John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 128.3% in January

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.